3 teams tied for 36-hole lead at QBE Shootout

A logjam remains at the top of the QBE Shootout leaderboard after Saturday.

Three teams were tied for the first-round lead at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and the same is the case after Round 2. The teams of Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo and Brian Harman/Patton Kizzire fired 6-under 66s in modified alternate shot to reach 19 under and stay in a share of the lead.

The Charley Hoffman/Gary Woodland duo fired an 8-under 64 to push into the share at 19 under.

The Bryson DeChambeau/Kevin Na team fell from a share of the lead despite a 67. That pair is still just one shot back in solo fourth at 18 under.

The defending champion team of Steve Stricker and Sean O’Hair is tied for seventh at 15 under.

The 12-team field concludes play Sunday, with final-round action being played in the four-ball format.