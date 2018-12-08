Andrew 'Beef' Johnston gets engaged

Andrew “Beef” Johnston is now taken.
The popular English golfer revealed Saturday via Twitter that he is now engaged. He provided photo evidence:
Congrats, Beef!
Considering the man we’re talking about here, this wedding will be quite the event.
