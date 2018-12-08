Greg Norman would use single-length irons if he could do it over again

Hall of Famer Greg Norman would undergo some serious equipment chances if he could go back and start his career over again.

Norman is hosting the 30th annual QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla. this week and has opined on several topics during his time in the Golf Channel broadcast booth.

The equipment issue came up on air Saturday afternoon while Norman was watching Bryson DeChambeau. The 25-year-old has already picked up five PGA Tour wins using Cobra King One Length irons, and Norman said he wishes he could have put them in play when he first started out as an amateur.

“Believe it or not, if I had to do it all over again as a 13 or 14-year-old, I would go to one-length clubs,” Norman said. “I actually had a set made for me when (DeChambeau) first came and joined Cobra Puma and I got it straight off the bat. When you think about it, my 4-iron and my 8-iron are the same length, but my ball flight was so good on all of them because your spine angle stays the same.”

Norman won 86 times internationally, including 20 Tour events, along with the 1986 British Open.

DeChambeau is currently the only Tour player who uses single-length irons, but Norman said he thinks that could change in the future.

“I truly do believe that,” Norman said. “I think parents now, for longevity, golf is a sport you can play your entire life, so if you look at that motion that (DeChambeau’s) going through there it’s such an effortless motion. He’s stacked up beautifully. At the end of the day, the motion is so simple through there. So the one-length golf club, in my humble opinion, give a kid at six, seven, eight … get him used to it and he’ll do well.”

DeChambeau and QBE Shootout partner Kevn Na are in solo fourth and one shot off the lead entering Sunday’s final round.