2018 QBE Shootout: final round tee times, pairings, TV info

The QBE Shootout, an unofficial PGA Tour team event, concludes Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
Here’s a look at final-round tee times for the event:
(Note: All times Eastern)
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 9:35 a.m.: Andrew Landry/Luke Donald, Kevin Kisner/Cameron Champ
- 9:50 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker/Billy Horschel, Kyle Stanley/Pat Perez
- 10:05 a.m.: Bubba Watson/ Harold Varner III, Steve Stricker/Sean O’Hair
- 10:20 a.m.: Luke List/Charles Howell III, Lexi Thompson/Tony Finau
- 10:35 a.m.: Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Na/Bryson DeChambeau
- 10:50 a.m.: Gary Woodland/Charley Hoffman, Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman
TV Info
Sunday: 1-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-4 p.m. ET (NBC)
Comments