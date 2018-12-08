Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 QBE Shootout: final round tee times, pairings, TV info

The QBE Shootout, an unofficial PGA Tour team event, concludes Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Here’s a look at final-round tee times for the event:

(Note: All times Eastern)

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 9:35 a.m.: Andrew Landry/Luke Donald, Kevin Kisner/Cameron Champ
  • 9:50 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker/Billy Horschel, Kyle Stanley/Pat Perez
  • 10:05 a.m.: Bubba Watson/ Harold Varner III, Steve Stricker/Sean O’Hair
  • 10:20 a.m.: Luke List/Charles Howell III, Lexi Thompson/Tony Finau
  • 10:35 a.m.: Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Na/Bryson DeChambeau
  • 10:50 a.m.: Gary Woodland/Charley Hoffman, Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman

TV Info

Sunday: 1-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-4 p.m. ET (NBC)

