Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire team up to capture golf's QBE Shootout

Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman called a truce on the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry and earned nice holiday bonuses over the weekend in Naples, Fla.

The former SEC rivals teamed up at the QBE Shootout and made eagle at the par-5 17th hole to claim a one-shot victory. It was an unofficial event, one that still included a generous $422,500 payout to each player.

Kizzire, an Auburn grad, and Harman, a Georgia product, combined to shoot 30-under 186 at Tiburon Golf Club. Greg Norman hosts the annual team event, now in its 30th year, which features three different formats in Rounds 1-3: scramble, modified alternate shot then four-ball in the third and final round.

The winning team opened with a 13-under 59 and shot 11-under 61 to ice things Sunday. Graeme McDowell and Emiliano Grillo finished alone in second and one shot back while three teams finished T-3 at 28 under – Luke List/Charles Howell III, Kevin Na/Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland/Charley Hoffman.

Thus begins something resembling an actual offseason for the PGA Tour, which returns Jan. 3-6 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Kizzire got into the small-field event field in Maui thanks to his victory at last year’s Sony Open in Hawaii. Since the QBE Shootout isn’t a qualifying event for the Tournament of Champions, Harman will remain on the bench – he last won the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship.

The duo made nine birdies and one eagle in the final round and easily surpassed the pairing of Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III, who briefly took the clubhouse lead and shot the low round of the day with a 12-under 60 in Round 3.

Lexi Thompson again teamed up with Tony Finau to compete against the men less than one month after her season-ending victory in the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship. They finished seventh out of 12 teams at 23 under for the week.

The victory bodes well for Kizzire as he looks to follow a breakthrough 2017-18 season. The towering 32-year-old won twice and made it to the Tour Championship. Harman looks to bounce back from a disappointing year in which he failed to capitalize on a string of six consecutive top-10 finishes to start the season and ultimately missed out on East Lake.

They also have something to think about coming up on the third year of the team-format Zurich Classic, an official team event in New Orleans. Both skipped it last year, but they might want to keep the momentum rolling after proving Tigers and Bulldogs can coexist. Gwk