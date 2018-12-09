Brian Harman/Patton Kizzire use late eagle to win QBE Shootout

Brian Harman and Patton Kizzire flipped their overnight share of the lead into a one-shot triumph at the QBE Shootout thanks to a late eagle.

The pair made five birdies in six holes from Nos. 10-15 on Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and then eagled the par-5 17th to overtake fellow overnight co-leaders Graeme McDowell and Emiliano Grillo.

The closing 7-under 29 meant a final-round 11-under 61 and a 30-under total for a one-shot victory.

The closing 61 was the second-best final round score in the 12-team field. The final round was played in a four-ball format.

Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III authored the round of the day with a 12-under 60 and finished solo sixth at 27 under.

Gary Woodland and Charley Hoffman, the other 36-hole co-leaders, finished tied for third at 28 under.

Lexi Thompson and Tony Finau placed seventh at 23 under. The defending champion team Steve Sticker and Sean O’Hair placed T-8 at 22 under.