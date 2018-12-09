VIDEO: Dan Marino shows off fantastic golf trick shot

Dan Marino may long be retired from his football days, but he’s still got that showmanship.

The 57-year-old former Miami Dolphins quarterback has some chops on the golf course apparently.

Tom Garfinkel, Vice Chairman, President and CEO, of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium proved that Saturday when he posted this stunning video of Marino pulling off an excellent golf trick shot:

GOATs do GOAT things… pic.twitter.com/0iwiCPPgEE — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) December 8, 2018

And that wasn’t it. There’s also footage of Marino easily executing a kind of Happy Gilmore swing.

His football career may be over, but Dan Marino is still a legend.