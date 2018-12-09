'This is perfect': Emotional Louis Oosthuizen finally wins South African Open

Louis Oosthuizen finally got his hands on the South African Open trophy, and joined some classy company in the process.

Oosthuizen began the final round with a three-shot lead at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, and returned a 4-under 67 to reach 18-under 266. He won by six shots over Frenchman Romain Langasque. England’s Oliver Wilson shared third place on 10 under with South Africans Thomas Aiken, Charl Schwartzel and Bryce Easton.

A check for just under $200,000 was Oosthuizen’s financial reward from the $1.2 million tournament, but the plaudits from winning his home open on his 11th appearance, and first since finishing third in 2010, were far more satisfying. He joined Bobby Locke, Gary Player, Bob Charles, Ernie Els and Henrik Stenson as the only players to win the Open Championship and South African Open.

“I wish the family was here,” said an emotional Oosthuizen. “The crowd was great this whole week, it was nice to do it for them.

“I knew today was either going to be very special or heartbreaking. I know there’s only a few that have won The Open and the SA Open so I’m very chuffed to have my name on this (trophy).

“We had a tough start today and my caddie just told me, ‘you’re swinging it well, just go for it.’ I just got back to basics, to try and hit fairways and greens. I know I’m putting well, I just needed to give myself putting opportunities for birdie.

“This feels very special. This is perfect.”

Oosthuizen moves to third on the European order of merit behind No. 1 Aaron Rai and former UNLV player Kurt Kitayama thanks to the 335 Race to Dubai points he picked up.

Auburn junior Jovan Rebula won the Freddie Tait Trophy as low amateur. This year’s British Amateur Champion finished T-24 on 6 under after a final round of level-par 71.

Langasque, the 2015 British Amateur champion, returned a 5-under 66 to take second place on his own. He also earned a spot in next year’s Open championship at Royal Portrush along with Schwartzel and Wilson as the three players in the top 10 not otherwise exempt.