European Tour power rankings: Dec. 10-16

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Dec, 10-16, 2019:

10. Henrik Stenson

Ends 2018 with Indonesian Masters appearance, reportedly for less appearance money than Justin Rose but still being handsomely compensated.

9. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Has to win in 2019 to justify his status as one of Europe’s best. Look for him to shine in Dubai early in the season. One of three Euro wins came in Dubai in 2012.

8. Thorbjorn Olesen

How does the Dane improve on 2018? He needs to step it up in majors and WGCs. Expect him to do just that.

7. Ian Poulter

Finished for 2018 but not with reminding U.S. Ryder Cup team about who won the match at Le Golf National, as his Twitter feed will attest.

6. Alex Noren

Seven top-10s in 2018 but just one win. Needs to convert better in 2019, especially on PGA Tour.

5. Sergio Garcia

Had three top-10s in first six events of 2018 and five top-10s in last five including a win. He just went AWOL in the middle of the year.

4. Jon Rahm

What does 2019 hold for the precocious Spaniard? Surely the coming season will see him step up in the majors.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Is spending the offseason fine tuning his game with coach Alan Thompson to try to reach next level and win majors.

2. Justin Rose

Ends 2018 with appearance in the Indonesian Masters for reported $1.5 million fee, which is twice the total purse. Nice money if you can get it.

1. Francesco Molinari

Ends 2018 by being named 2018 Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year. Fitting considering his major breakthrough year and first European No. 1 title. Gwk