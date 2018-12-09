Digital Edition
Dec. 10, 2018

Dec 9, 2018; Naples, FL, USA; Patton Kizzire, left and Brian Harman hold the QBE Shootout tournament trophy after finishing 30 under par at the Tiburon Golf Club, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Naples, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jon Austria/Naples Daily News-USA TODAY NETWORK

Dec. 10, 2018

Dec. 10, 2018

> THE FORECADDIE

Members giveth and taketh golf tournaments away

> BY THE NUMBERS

Sep 20, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jon Rahm on the first green during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY SportsJon Rahm stacks up well against other recent young Tour stars (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

Dec 9, 2018; Naples, FL, USA; From left, Kari Kizzire and Patton Kizzire, Brian Harman and his family, daughter Marie Harman, his wife Kelly Harman and their son Walter Harman poses with the QBE Shootout tournament trophy at the Tiburon Golf Club, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Naples, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jon Austria/Naples Daily News-USA TODAY NETWORK
PGA Tour: Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire team up to capture golf’s QBE Shootout (Kilbridge)

> POWER RANKINGS

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Brooks Koepka celebrates with caddie Ricky Elliott after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour
20. Jordan Spieth
19. Rory McIlroy
18. Xander Schauffele
17. Jason Day
16. Patrick Reed
15-1. Click here

Francesco Molinari at the 2018 Ryder Cup. (Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

European Tour
10. Henrik Stenson
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
8-1. Click here

LPGA PERSPECTIVE

CHONBURI, THAILAND - FEBRUARY 25: Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda of United States celebrate after the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club on February 25, 2018 in Chonburi, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)Korda family spreads golf success around the world  (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

LYTHAM ST ANNES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Georgia Hall of England walks down to 18th green during day four of Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes on August 5, 2018 in Lytham St Annes, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
LET golf schedule remains in limbo, leaving players in quandary (Tait)

> COLLEGES

United States of America team members Kristen Gillman, (left), and Jennifer Kupcho embrace at the 18th green, during the third round of stroke play at the 2018 Women's World Amateur Team at Carton House Golf Club in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Steven Gibbons)
LPGA Q-Series leaves college golfers with many tough decisions (Nichols)

ST. LOUIS, MO - August 12: A Rules Official on the first hole during the final round of the 100th PGA Championship held at Bellerive Golf Club on August 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America via Getty Images)
Rules of Golf workshop highlights college golf coaches’ convention (Ringler)

> GOLF LIFE

Mar 13, 2016; Palm Harbor, FL, USA; Graham Delaet walks across a bridge on the 12th hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort - Copperhead Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY SportsSalamander completes upgrades at Innisbrook, Reunion (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: Rory McIlroy of Europe signs autographs during practice ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 26, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Tour advances social-media agenda, but how much do fans benefit (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THE 19TH HOLE

Generic Golf BallsSome golfers wax nostalgic for good old days of Q-School (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Flags fly on a windy day at the PNC Father/Son Challenge at The Ritz Carlton Golf Club of Orlando.Father-and-son challenge returns to Orlando (Lusk)

> LAST TIME

THE AFTERMATH

