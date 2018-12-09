PGA Tour power rankings: Dec. 10-16

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour golf power rankings for the week of Dec. 10-16, 2019:

20. Jordan Spieth

Clinging to the final spot as he looks to reboot in 2019.

19. Rory McIlroy

Coasting off three top-12 finishes in the playoffs and his role in the Ryder Cup win.

18. Xander Schauffele

T-8 in his Hero debut with one win already this fall at the HSBC Champions.

17. Jason Day

Sliding back a bit after a poor showing at Albany Golf Course.

16. Patrick Reed

Blew up with a second-round 77 in the Bahamas, but still trending up to start the new year.

15. Francesco Molinari

What does the Italian have in store after a breakthrough 2018? Plenty, by the looks of that week at Le Golf National.

14. Webb Simpson

Pulled out of the Hero and shut it down for the year after a solo third at the RSM Classic.

13. Gary Woodland

Teamed up with Charley Hoffman for a T-3 showing at the QBE Shootout.

12. Tiger Woods

Second-to-last at his own event ended the year on a down note, but the sky is the limit in 2019.

11. Marc Leishman

Won in October to start the season and set to return in Maui.

10. Patrick Cantlay

T-5 in the Bahamas and another strong showing for an underappreciated talent.

9. Rickie Fowler

Overcame a slow start to finish T-5 in his Hero title defense.

8. Tommy Fleetwood

One of the best all-around games on Tour and poised for another big season.

7. Tony Finau

Solo seventh in Naples alongside Lexi Thompson after yet another second-place finish at the Hero.

6. Jon Rahm

Ready to roll in Hawaii after finishing the year with his sixth victory at age 24.

5. Dustin Johnson

Coming up on his Tournament of Champions title defense in Maui after a quiet fall.

4. Justin Thomas

Looking for his third win in the state of Hawaii next month after a disappointing Hero showing.

3. Bryson DeChambeau

T-3 with Kevin Na in Naples and no signs of cooling off after three wins in his last seven starts.

2. Justin Rose

His bid to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking fell one shot short in the Bahamas.

1. Brooks Koepka

Well-rested after just two fall starts, which included a win in the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. Gwk