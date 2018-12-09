Pro has clubs stolen before final day of Q-School, offers $5,000 for help

It may no longer be the incredible pressure cooker when it was PGA Tour cards on the line, but Q School stories don’t stop.

That was unfortunate Sunday for Cody Blick. The 25-year-old was preparing for the final round of the final stage of Web.com Tour Q-School when he realized his clubs had been stolen.

While there’s never a good time for one’s clubs to be nabbed, we’re not sure the timing could be much worse in this instance. Brutal, really.

Blick knows this of course and took to social media looking for help.

For Blick’s sake, we hope he somehow retrieves his clubs.

He began the final round in a tie for 74th at 10 under. While reaching final stage ensures him conditional Web.com Tour status, Blick needs to finish the event in the top 40 and ties to earn his 2019 Web.com Tour card.

A finish between 11th and 40th would earn him eight guaranteed starts on the Web.com Tour in 2019. Those finishing Nos. 2-10 get 12 guaranteed starts. The medalist at final stage is fully exempt.

Blick began the final round four shots back of the top 40 and ties benchmark.