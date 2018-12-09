Some pro golfers not pleased with easy conditions at Web.com Tour Q-School

The Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament is an ultimate tester on the mental side, but not necessarily in the scoring department recently.

Last year’s medalist came in at 28 under and it was more of the same in 2018 with the top man posting 27 under.

A 17-under finish this week didn’t even get you in the top 40 and ties (where you needed to finish to earn anything beyond conditional Web.com Tour status for 2019). And not a single player in the 135-man field finished over par.

ZERO.

Here’s a startling stat on the field’s score in relation to par at this event (also known as the final stage of Web.com Tour Q-School) in each of the last six years:

Here is the cumulative scores of the field in relation to par by year after the final round.

2013- 587 Under

2014- 64 Under

2015- 333 Over

2016- 28 Over

2017- 1500 Under

2018- 1985 Under Wow, just wow. — Monday Q info (@acaseofthegolf1) December 10, 2018

for 13 and 14 I took thru round 4 scores. They played 6 rounds in those years. — Monday Q info (@acaseofthegolf1) December 10, 2018

This change may reflect a bit that the competition at this event (which switched from being PGA Tour Q-School final stage to Web.com Tour Q-School final stage in 2013) continues to be more fierce as these golfers get better and better.

But that drastic a jump in the last two years of course involves other factors. The main one is that the site of the tournament has changed. The event was held at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., in 2013 and shifted to PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., from 2014-15, transferred to Orange Country National in Winter Garden, Fla., for 2016 and moved to Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Ariz., for 2017 and ’18.

Clearly PGA West was a more gettable site than PGA National or Orange County National. And Whirlwind has been by far the most conducive to low scoring.

How does everyone feel about that? Birdies are more entertaining, right?

Sure. But that hasn’t stopped some pro golfers from registering their concern over the insanely low scores at this year’s event…

https://t.co/ZoBswYsCpS qual. courses should be more than a putting contest. Played there. Courses are easy. Doesn’t really identify great all around players. Just guys who putted great all week. Which usually is the case tho 😳 — Mark Calcavecchia (@MarkCalc) December 9, 2018

Maybe it’s time to play these Tour schools with some actual Tour conditions and setups. These shootout, putting competitions are not a true test as to what these guys will face going forward. Only thru 3 rounds thus far. Serious shooting here. pic.twitter.com/pW0iptycfq — InTheFlesch (@Steve_Flesch) December 9, 2018

This @WebDotComTour Qschool has gotten out of control. Not sure a @PGATOUR event would any have lower scores — Brice Garnett (@BriceGarnett) December 9, 2018

Looks like a real test of golf in AZ @WebDotComTour QSchool…The fans there have to be loving all the birdies though! — Mark Hubbard (@HomelessHubbs) December 9, 2018

@thisgolfcoursesucks — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) December 8, 2018

No wind soft greens= red numbers 🙄 — Ryan Yip (@ryanyipgolf) December 9, 2018

You shoot -17 under for 4 rounds and average under 68 and don’t get your https://t.co/e3yhD9RVit card. Somethings wrong here!! Back to 25 cards for PGA status over 6 rounds with CA / FL rotation please!! That’s insane!!😳 — Ryan Hietala (@ryanhietala) December 9, 2018

Some prevailing points here seem to be that a course playing this simple doesn’t represent a true test nor necessarily identify the best.

Do these players have a good point? Should Web.com Tour Q-School’s final stage play tougher?

The scores are the scores in the end, but it’s definitely an interesting topic.