Some pro golfers not pleased with easy conditions at Web.com Tour Q-School

The Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament is an ultimate tester on the mental side, but not necessarily in the scoring department recently.
Last year’s medalist came in at 28 under and it was more of the same in 2018 with the top man posting 27 under.
A 17-under finish this week didn’t even get you in the top 40 and ties (where you needed to finish to earn anything beyond conditional Web.com Tour status for 2019). And not a single player in the 135-man field finished over par.
ZERO.
Here’s a startling stat on the field’s score in relation to par at this event (also known as the final stage of Web.com Tour Q-School) in each of the last six years:
This change may reflect a bit that the competition at this event (which switched from being PGA Tour Q-School final stage to Web.com Tour Q-School final stage in 2013) continues to be more fierce as these golfers get better and better.
But that drastic a jump in the last two years of course involves other factors. The main one is that the site of the tournament has changed. The event was held at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., in 2013 and shifted to PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., from 2014-15, transferred to Orange Country National in Winter Garden, Fla., for 2016 and moved to Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Ariz., for 2017 and ’18.
Clearly PGA West was a more gettable site than PGA National or Orange County National. And Whirlwind has been by far the most conducive to low scoring.
How does everyone feel about that? Birdies are more entertaining, right?
Sure. But that hasn’t stopped some pro golfers from registering their concern over the insanely low scores at this year’s event…
Some prevailing points here seem to be that a course playing this simple doesn’t represent a true test nor necessarily identify the best.
Do these players have a good point? Should Web.com Tour Q-School’s final stage play tougher?
The scores are the scores in the end, but it’s definitely an interesting topic.
