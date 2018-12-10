2019 Farmers Insurance Open early commitments released

If Tiger Woods decides to begin his 2019 calendar-year run at Torrey Pines, he’ll have several top-tier golfers in the field to keep him company and competitive.

Defending champion Jason Day, World No. 2 Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and Cameron Champ were among the names announced on the Farmers Insurance Open early-commitment list released Monday. Rahm won at Torrey Pines in 2017.

The Farmers will be played from Jan. 24-27 in 2019.

Woods made his 2018 calendar debut at The Farmers Insurance Open and finished T23 and -3 overall. He has until Jan. 18, 2019 to commit.