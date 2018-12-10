Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2019 Farmers Insurance Open early commitments released

SAN DEIGO, CA - JANUARY 26: Jon Rahm signs autographs for fans after his the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North on January 26, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR) David Cannon/Getty Images

2019 Farmers Insurance Open early commitments released

Quick Shots

2019 Farmers Insurance Open early commitments released

If Tiger Woods decides to begin his 2019 calendar-year run at Torrey Pines, he’ll have several top-tier golfers in the field to keep him company and competitive.

Defending champion Jason Day, World No. 2 Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler,  Tony Finau and Cameron Champ were among the names announced on the Farmers Insurance Open early-commitment list released Monday. Rahm won at Torrey Pines in 2017.

The Farmers will be played from Jan. 24-27 in 2019.

Woods made his 2018 calendar debut at The Farmers Insurance Open and finished T23 and -3 overall. He has until Jan. 18, 2019 to commit.

, , , , , Quick Shots

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home