Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Golf course becomes emergency runway in New Jersey plane crash

New Jersey plane crash golf course Paramus (N.J.) Police Department

Golf course becomes emergency runway in New Jersey plane crash

Quick Shots

Golf course becomes emergency runway in New Jersey plane crash

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a New Jersey golf course Sunday, but the pilot and all three passengers escaped with only minor injuries.

Paramus Golf Course was covered with a morning frost that kept most golfers from playing and those who did play from getting out earlier than they normally would. That left the ninth fairway available and open as a makeshift runway.

The pilot took off from Lincoln Park (N.J.) Airport and was flying to Poughkeepsie (N.Y.). He suffered a power failure forcing him to make an emergency landing, police said.

The place circled above the landing area before coming down, witnesses said. The pilot was a New York science teacher named Jonas De Leon.

“Normally we are packed on a weekend,” Mr. Dorrell added. “But luckily, because of the frost, we didn’t have anyone out there on the back nine, so none of our golfers were injured,” Ron Dorell, a pro shop cashier, told the New York Times.

The Paramus course sits adjacent to Ridgewood Country Club, site of the PGA Tour’s Northern Trust.

, , , Quick Shots

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home