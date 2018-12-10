The “Miami Miracle” wowed football fans across the nation Sunday, including one very loyal supporter of the victorious Dolphins in Jack Nicklaus.

Golf’s ranking legend, Nicklaus was on hand at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., and witnessed NFL history.

The Dolphins defeated AFC East rival New England 34-33 thanks to a Kenyan Drake touchdown that capped a wild 69-yard catch-and-two-lateral play as time expired. It was the first time the Dolphins won a game with a touchdown and no time left in regulation and the longest play from scrimmage to win an NFL game with no time left in regulation since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

“I’ve witnessed in person a lot of great sports moments in my life, but as far as football goes, I can’t say I have EVER seen anything quite like that! Fantastic Fin-ish! Wow. WOW! Go Fins!” Nicklaus tweeted after the game.

It takes a lot to impress Nicklaus sports-wise, who won the first of his 18 majors at the 1962 U.S. Open.

Nicklaus’ grandson, Nick O’Leary, is a tight end for the Dolphins and the Golden Bear, who lives in North Palm Beach, has been a fan of the Fins for decades. He did not forget about O’Leary amid the celebration.

Oh, by the way, it was good to see you too grandson! Lol. 😁

Nicklaus tweeted an image of himself with O’Leary saying: “Oh, by the way, it was good to see you too grandson! Lol. Congrats Nick to you and your @MiamiDolphins teammates on an amazing win over the @Patriots! #GoFins”

The Dolphins are 7-6 while the Patriots are 9-4. Miami’s victory denied New England its 10th straight AFC East title. For now. And the world came to a cataclysmic end of sorts in New England, Patriots coach Bill Belichick tried to keep the loss in some perspective Monday.

“It’s the National Football League. No one died,” he said.