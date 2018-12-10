Honors keep rolling in for Molinari, the Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year

Francesco Molinari capped off the season of his life by winning the 2018 Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year award.

It is yet another first in a year of firsts for the 36-year-old. He became the first Italian to win the prestigious award in the same year he was the first Italian major winner with his British Open victory at Carnoustie. And he finished the season as European No. 1, becoming the first from his country to top the money list, the Race to Dubai.

Molinari represented his country well on the PGA Tour, too – he became the first Italian winner on that circuit by winning the Quicken Loans National. He also led Europe to victory in the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris by becoming the first European to win five out of a possible five points in the biennial match.

“It is a huge honor to be named the Hilton European Golfer of the Year,” Molinari said. “So many great names have earned this honor, and I feel proud to join them. It is an award that means a lot to me, and it’s a nice way to end a very special year.

“Obviously winning The Open at Carnoustie, becoming my country’s first major winner, was incredible. To then go on to win the Race to Dubai and be part of that Ryder Cup team was amazing. I’ll always look back on this season and be proud of what happened.”