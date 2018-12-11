You still have time to find the right gift for the golfer in your life – or for perhaps yourself.

From clubs to footwear to the latest in electronics, don’t miss out this holiday season and pick up the perfect gift for the golf lovers in your life with Golfweek’s 2018 Holiday Gift Guide.

Take a look at our picks for some of the best golf-related gifts available in every budget range:

FootJoy Pro/SL shoes

Buzz: An update to the popular Pro/SL line, this shoe provides lightweight comfort and features a perimeter-weighted, three-piece outsole design for increased stability and versatile traction.

Price: $159.99