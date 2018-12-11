Golf’s Ariya Jutanugarn is one of ESPN’s top 20 most dominant athletes of 2018.

Jutanugarn was ranked No. 4 on the “Dominant 20” list, which was led by gymnast Simone Biles.

Just 23, Jutanugarn won three times on tour this year, including the U.S. Women’s Open, She swept every major women’s golf award in continuing her dominance of the sport.

Meanwhile, the chip on Brooks Koepka’s shoulder grew three sizes this day as no male golfers made the cut.

Koepka, who won the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in addition to PGA Player of the Year honors in 2018, was less-than-impressed by the snub.

The emoji says it all.

Jutanugarn finished 2018 No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings after winning Rolex Player of the Year honors, the Race to the CME Globe, its $1 million bonus, the Vare Trophy with a tour-low scoring average of 69.415, and the money title at $2,667,983. She also set LPGA single-season records for rounds in the 60s (57) and birdies (470).

ESPN The Magazine’s “Dominant 20” list was created by pitting athletes against their rivals using a mathematical process. Athletes are graded by the strongest performance measures in their sport over their most recently completed season.

Top athletes in each sport were then compared to the best in their field each year since 1998, and results were adjusted to put those athletes onto one common baseline.