Oddsmakers in Las Vegas have settled on their big three to win the 2019 Masters.
Jordan Spieth, who wed Annie Verret over the Thanksgiving Holiday, remains a co-betting favorite to win the green jacket in April with Justin Rose and Tiger Woods at 12-1. Woods, Rose and Spieth were 10-1 co-favorites last week.
This is according to odds from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.
Tiger Woods was been among the betting favorites since the summer. He shot up to a 9-1 favorite to win in October.
Spieth was a 10-1 solo favorite when 2019 Masters betting odds were first posted at the SuperBook in August but slid as he struggled late in the PGA Tour season.
Among those now at 14-1: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka. Cameron Champ continues to grab attention and money, moving up from 50-1 to 40-1 this week.
The 2019 Masters is scheduled for April 11-14, 2019 at Augusta National.
Here are the complete player odds-to-win it:
2019 Masters Odds
|Player
|ODDS to Win:
|Jordan Spieth
|12-1
|Dustin Johnson
|14-1
|Tiger Woods
|12-1
|Justin Thomas
|14-1
|Rory McIlroy
|14-1
|Brooks Koepka
|14-1
|Justin Rose
|12-1
|Rickie Fowler
|16-1
|Jon Rahm
|18-1
|Jason Day
|25-1
|Bubba Watson
|25-1
|Patrick Reed
|30-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|30-1
|Francesco Molinari
|40-1
|Paul Casey
|40-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30-1
|Phil Mickelson
|50-1
|Henrik Stenson
|50-1
|Tony Finau
|25-1
|Adam Scott
|50-1
|Sergio Garcia
|50-1
|Matt Kuchar
|40-1
|Marc Leishman
|40-1
|Alex Noren
|80-1
|Xander Schauffele
|50-1
|Joaquin Niemann
|80-1
|Patrick Cantlay
|50-1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|25-1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|50-1
|Thomas Pieters
|80-1
|Branden Grace
|100-1
|Ian Poulter
|100-1
|Brandt Snedeker
|80-1
|Zach Johnson
|100-1
|Webb Simpson
|60-1
|Charley Hoffman
|100-1
|Cameron Smith
|80-1
|Kevin Kisner
|100-1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|100-1
|Daniel Berger
|125-1
|Kevin Chappell
|125-1
|Ryan Moore
|125-1
|Russell Henley
|150-1
|Aaron Wise
|100-1
|Charl Schwartzel
|100-1
|Gary Woodland
|100-1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|125-1
|Emiliano Grillo
|125-1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|100/1
|Shane Lowry
|125-1
|Beau Hossler
|150-1
|Byeong Hun An
|150-1
|Kevin Na
|150-1
|Lee Westwood
|125-1
|Martin Kaymer
|150-1
|Jimmy Walker
|150/1
|Haotong Li
|150/1
|Julian Suri
|200-1
|Kyle Stanley
|150-1
|Keegan Bradley
|125-1
|Si Woo Kim
|150-1
|Brian Harman
|150-1
|Jason Dufner
|200-1
|Luke List
|150-1
|Adam Hadwin
|200-1
|Billy Horschel
|100-1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|150-1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|200-1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|125-1
|Bill Haas
|150-1
|Danny Willett
|80-1
|Paul Dunne
|250-1
|Austin Cook
|250-1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|250-1
|Ryan Fox
|250-1
|Jamie Lovemark
|250-1
|Peter Uihlein
|200-1
|J.B. Holmes
|250-1
|Chez Reavie
|250-1
|Pat Perez
|200-1
|Russell Knox
|250-1
|Chesson Hadley
|250-1
|Michael Kim
|300-1
|Eddie Pepperell
|150-1
|Sungjae Im
|200-1
|Brendan Steele
|300-1
|Jim Furyk
|300-1
|Steve Stricker
|300-1
|Stewart Cink
|250-1
|Charles Howell III
|150-1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|250-1
|Scott Piercy
|300-1
|Nick Watney
|500-1
|Andrew Landry
|500-1
|Andy Sullivan
|300-1
|Fred Couples
|300-1
|Padraig Harrington
|300-1
|Graeme McDowell
|300-1
|Dylan Frittelli
|300-1
|Brandon Stone
|500-1
|Matt Wallace
|100-1
|Jordan L. Smith
|300-1
|Ross Fisher
|300-1
|Chris Wood
|300-1
|Anirban Lahiri
|500-1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|500-1
|Justin Harding
|500-1
|Patton Kizzire
|300-1
|Bernhard Langer
|500-1
|Angel Cabrera
|500-1
|Yusaku Miyazato
|500-1
|Seungsu Han
|500-1
|Shugo Imahira
|500-1
|Vijay Singh
|500-1
|Jovan Rebula
|1000-1
|Trevor Immelman
|1000-1
|Mike Weir
|2000-1
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|2000-1
|Sandy Lyle
|5000-1
|Larry Mize
|5000-1
|Ian Woosnam
|5000-1
|Viktor Hovland
|1000-1
|Devon Bling
|2000-1
|Kevin O’Connell
|1000-1
|Takumi Kanaya
|2000-1
|Kevin Tway
|200-1
|Cameron Champ
|40-1
|* Golfer must tee off for action *
|* Additional golfers available
|upon request *
2019 Tiger Woods Propositions
|Tiger Woods Win a 2019 Major?
|Yes
|+300
|No
|-400
|How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019?
|0 Majors
|1-4
|Exactly 1 Major
|13-4
|Exactly 2 Majors
|16-1
|Exactly 3 Majors
|100-1
|4 Majors (Grand Slam)
|500-1
|How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by December 30, 2025?
|14.5 Over
|5-6
|14.5 Under
|EVEN
|15.5 Over
|9-4
|15.5 Under
|4-11
|16.5 Over
|5-1
|16.5 Under
|1-7
|17.5 Over
|11-1
|17.5 Under
|1-25
|18.5 Over
|25-1
|18.5 Under
|1-150
Comments