Oddsmakers in Las Vegas have settled on their big three to win the 2019 Masters.

Jordan Spieth, who wed Annie Verret over the Thanksgiving Holiday, remains a co-betting favorite to win the green jacket in April with Justin Rose and Tiger Woods at 12-1. Woods, Rose and Spieth were 10-1 co-favorites last week.

This is according to odds from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.

Tiger Woods was been among the betting favorites since the summer. He shot up to a 9-1 favorite to win in October.

Spieth was a 10-1 solo favorite when 2019 Masters betting odds were first posted at the SuperBook in August but slid as he struggled late in the PGA Tour season.

Among those now at 14-1: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka. Cameron Champ continues to grab attention and money, moving up from 50-1 to 40-1 this week.

The 2019 Masters is scheduled for April 11-14, 2019 at Augusta National.

Here are the complete player odds-to-win it:

2019 Masters Odds

Player ODDS to Win: Jordan Spieth 12-1 Dustin Johnson 14-1 Tiger Woods 12-1 Justin Thomas 14-1 Rory McIlroy 14-1 Brooks Koepka 14-1 Justin Rose 12-1 Rickie Fowler 16-1 Jon Rahm 18-1 Jason Day 25-1 Bubba Watson 25-1 Patrick Reed 30-1 Tommy Fleetwood 30-1 Francesco Molinari 40-1 Paul Casey 40-1 Hideki Matsuyama 30-1 Phil Mickelson 50-1 Henrik Stenson 50-1 Tony Finau 25-1 Adam Scott 50-1 Sergio Garcia 50-1 Matt Kuchar 40-1 Marc Leishman 40-1 Alex Noren 80-1 Xander Schauffele 50-1 Joaquin Niemann 80-1 Patrick Cantlay 50-1 Bryson DeChambeau 25-1 Louis Oosthuizen 50-1 Thomas Pieters 80-1 Branden Grace 100-1 Ian Poulter 100-1 Brandt Snedeker 80-1 Zach Johnson 100-1 Webb Simpson 60-1 Charley Hoffman 100-1 Cameron Smith 80-1 Kevin Kisner 100-1 Tyrrell Hatton 100-1 Daniel Berger 125-1 Kevin Chappell 125-1 Ryan Moore 125-1 Russell Henley 150-1 Aaron Wise 100-1 Charl Schwartzel 100-1 Gary Woodland 100-1 Rafael Cabrera Bello 125-1 Emiliano Grillo 125-1 Matthew Fitzpatrick 100/1 Shane Lowry 125-1 Beau Hossler 150-1 Byeong Hun An 150-1 Kevin Na 150-1 Lee Westwood 125-1 Martin Kaymer 150-1 Jimmy Walker 150/1 Haotong Li 150/1 Julian Suri 200-1 Kyle Stanley 150-1 Keegan Bradley 125-1 Si Woo Kim 150-1 Brian Harman 150-1 Jason Dufner 200-1 Luke List 150-1 Adam Hadwin 200-1 Billy Horschel 100-1 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 150-1 Shubhankar Sharma 200-1 Thorbjorn Olesen 125-1 Bill Haas 150-1 Danny Willett 80-1 Paul Dunne 250-1 Austin Cook 250-1 Ollie Schniederjans 250-1 Ryan Fox 250-1 Jamie Lovemark 250-1 Peter Uihlein 200-1 J.B. Holmes 250-1 Chez Reavie 250-1 Pat Perez 200-1 Russell Knox 250-1 Chesson Hadley 250-1 Michael Kim 300-1 Eddie Pepperell 150-1 Sungjae Im 200-1 Brendan Steele 300-1 Jim Furyk 300-1 Steve Stricker 300-1 Stewart Cink 250-1 Charles Howell III 150-1 Satoshi Kodaira 250-1 Scott Piercy 300-1 Nick Watney 500-1 Andrew Landry 500-1 Andy Sullivan 300-1 Fred Couples 300-1 Padraig Harrington 300-1 Graeme McDowell 300-1 Dylan Frittelli 300-1 Brandon Stone 500-1 Matt Wallace 100-1 Jordan L. Smith 300-1 Ross Fisher 300-1 Chris Wood 300-1 Anirban Lahiri 500-1 Jhonattan Vegas 500-1 Justin Harding 500-1 Patton Kizzire 300-1 Bernhard Langer 500-1 Angel Cabrera 500-1 Yusaku Miyazato 500-1 Seungsu Han 500-1 Shugo Imahira 500-1 Vijay Singh 500-1 Jovan Rebula 1000-1 Trevor Immelman 1000-1 Mike Weir 2000-1 Jose Maria Olazabal 2000-1 Sandy Lyle 5000-1 Larry Mize 5000-1 Ian Woosnam 5000-1 Viktor Hovland 1000-1 Devon Bling 2000-1 Kevin O’Connell 1000-1 Takumi Kanaya 2000-1 Kevin Tway 200-1 Cameron Champ 40-1 * Golfer must tee off for action * * Additional golfers available upon request *

2019 Tiger Woods Propositions