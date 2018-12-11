Scorecard scrutiny gives Matt Borchert 2nd chance, victory in PGA Tournament Series

Matt Borchert thought he had finished a shot behind Bob Sowards with a 69 Tuesday in Event No. 4 of the PGA Tournament Series.

But Sowards told him they both had 68s. Borchert re-checked his scorecard and realized his mistake. The golfers were tied at 8-under 136 and headed for a playoffs.

Borchert then drained a 20-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to win at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla. It was the first PGA Tournament Series victory for Borchert, the PGA Professional at Isleworth Golf & Country Club near Orlando.

“It was too long of a day on the golf course,” Borchert told PGA.com when asked about the scoring issue. “I was trying to figure out where I stood on 18. I thought we both played great. Bob was solid. I was just lucky to sneak a few more putts in.”

The 68s were the only scores in the 60s on a Dye Course toughened by windy, cool conditions. Sowards was trying to win his second PGA Tournament Series event in a row and the 10th in his career.

“I played great today; he just wouldn’t go away,” said Sowards, the PGA Professional at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club in Powell, Ohio. “Best putter I think I’ve ever seen. I can’t really ask for much more. I know how hard the golf course was playing. I was happy to shoot 4-under.”

Borchert played professionally before taking the job at Isleworth six years ago. He said it’s one of his biggest wins.

“I was always the guy, ‘Man you’re playing solid,’” Borchert said. “It’s always nice to win something.”

Dan Olsen, who was tied with Sowards and Borchert for the 18-hole lead, shot 70 and finished third. Omar Uresti (73) was fourth at 144.