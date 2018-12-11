The Symetra Tour and Women’s All Pro Tour (WAPT) have joined forces to further the development of women professional golfers.

The Symetra Tour is known as the “Road to LPGA.” The agreement focuses on the WAPT serving in a similar capacity as a path to the Symetra Tour.

“There are so many deserving professional female golfers who are members of the Symetra Tour, but haven’t had access to our tournaments because we don’t host weekly qualifiers,” said Mike Nichols, the Chief Business Officer of the Symetra Tour. “Additionally, those players who are on the alternate list waiting for their opportunity to play often lack consistent tournament competition to be ready when their time comes. Our hope is that Symetra Tour members will take advantage of this alliance which provides them an avenue for tournament entry and consistent, high-level competition against their peers.”

WAPT is a developmental tour that will host five tournament series. Each series will feature two 72-hole championships for a full schedule of ten events in 2019. The top-two competitors in each of the five series will receive an exemption into select Symetra Tour events.

The 2019 Symetra Tour schedule will once feature at least 20 tournaments and $3 million in total prize money for the season. Symetra Tour tournament exemptions will be granted for the following events based on results from series one through five, respectively: IOA Championship presented by Morongo Casino Resort and Spa, Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout, Valley Forge Invitational, Prasco Charity Championship and Janesville Golf Classic.

Meanwhile, the alliance is sure to open doors for female players and pay dividends immediately.

“We are very excited and honored to partner with the Symetra Tour and more importantly, be a part of the growth of women’s golf,” said WAPT president Gary DeSerrano. “As we have done with the APT, the goal of our new WAPT is to provide more playing opportunities for women in professional golf and prepare them for a life on the Symetra and LPGA Tours.”