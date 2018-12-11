Tiger Woods says meeting Nelson Mandela was 'important moment' in his life

Tiger Woods has played golf with presidents, prime ministers, athletes and celebrities.

His most memorable moment mingling with the world’s leaders and elites came 20 years ago – but wasn’t a round of golf at all.

Woods had the opportunity to meet and talk to Nelson Mandela when playing in South Africa 1998.

And it remains a seminal moment in his life two decades later.

“I remember my dad and I went to his home had a great lunch with him. That was one of the most important moments in my life because I got a chance to meet someone I thoroughly revered and looked up to,” Woods told Golf.com.

“From all the things he had to endure, he came out with a great ability to lead an entire country — unify them. That to me is more special than any round I’ve ever played.”

When Mandela died in 2005, Woods spoke on his passing.

“It’s a sad day for everyone around the world,” he said.