Tiger Woods spoke often in 2018 about important it was for his children to finally have the chance to see him play competitive golf.

But will Woods ever have the opportunity to see his children compete in the top echelons of golf when they grow up?

Maybe not. His daughter Sam Alexis, 11, and son, Charlie Axel, 9, are currently focused elsewhere when it comes to their top choice of sport.

“They’re keen into soccer; if they want to play golf, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s fine, too. As long as they have a good time playing sports,” Woods told Golf.com.

Woods was a nationally-known golf prodigy by the age of two thanks to the influence and prodding of his late father, Earl.

Tiger Woods famously appeared on the nationally-televised “Mike Douglas Show” on Oct. 6, 1978. The younger Woods offered swing tips to Douglas, actor James Stewart (aka “George Bailey”) and legendary comedian/duffer Bob Hope.

Things are much different for his children. Their national TV appearances are have been limited to brief cameos during various golf tournaments. And Woods seems to save whatever time he spends with them while they enjoy their athletic pursuits.

“I find that a lot of fun now, to be able to physically get out and pass the ball around with them. I get such a big kick out of watching them compete and play. It’s so much fun to see how happy and passionate they are about soccer,” Woods said.

When Charlie Woods was six in 2015, Tiger Woods said his son had the best golf swing of any member of family, adding, “He’s got some parts in his swing that I’m trying to do.”