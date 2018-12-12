Texas police mock golf club thief with video including Dukes of Hazzard references

Don’t steal golf clubs because it’s a crime and it’s wrong, but there’s another reason to halt on such thievery: You might get a police department publicly mocking you.

The Fort Worth Police Department released a video Tuesday in which it spliced in references to The Dukes of Hazzard with footage of a man stealing golf clubs from an open garage and putting them in his car.

The video refers to the thief as the “Doof of Hazzard.” Here is that footage:

'Doof of Hazzard' This 'doof' stole golf clubs – Dukes of Hazzard style – from a #FortWorth garage on Dec. 1.

Please call 817-392-4755 if you recognize him.@John_Schneider @_CatherineBach@wopatofficial pic.twitter.com/jq2xyO2fYG — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) December 11, 2018

Mocking golf club thieves? No arguments here. Hopefully that thief is caught. The police put in the tweet a number to call with any information about this man.

Justice hasn’t been served (yet), but at the very least this thief is getting the mockery he deserves.