Texas police mock golf club thief with video including Dukes of Hazzard references

Don’t steal golf clubs because it’s a crime and it’s wrong, but there’s another reason to halt on such thievery: You might get a police department publicly mocking you.
The Fort Worth Police Department released a video Tuesday in which it spliced in references to The Dukes of Hazzard with footage of a man stealing golf clubs from an open garage and putting them in his car.
The video refers to the thief as the “Doof of Hazzard.” Here is that footage:
Mocking golf club thieves? No arguments here. Hopefully that thief is caught. The police put in the tweet a number to call with any information about this man.
Justice hasn’t been served (yet), but at the very least this thief is getting the mockery he deserves.
