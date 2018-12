Interesting to see we are finally getting some reactions to the upcoming new Rules of Golf as they near a January 1 debut.

Not shockingly, a few (Steve Stricker) are wondering about players getting to massage their lines and what that’ll do to speed of play (the play it as it lies debates will come eventually).

Here’s a look at what Stricker had to say about it on Golf Central:

Expect plenty more reaction to come in the next weeks and months.