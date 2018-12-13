Happy 30th Birthday! A look at Rickie Fowler, through the years

By: Kevin Casey | December 13, 2018 1:38 pm
Rickie Fowler is now 30 years old.
One of golf’s most popular players, Fowler turned the big 3-0 on Thursday. He does so having earned four PGA Tour wins and banked more than $34 million in on-course PGA Tour earnings.
In honor of this big birthday, here’s a look at Rickie Fowler, through the years:
Junior
Rickie Fowler got a bit festive during the AJGA’s 2006 Canon Cup.
College
Oklahoma State’s Rickie Fowler hits a shot at 2008 NCAA Championship.
Rickie Fowler at the NCAA South regional.
Rickie Fowler reacts to his birdie putt on the 10th hole during round three of match play against Adam Mitchell during the 2008 U.S. Amateur.
Rickie Fowler holes a birdie putt to win his match against Sam Hutsby of England, 7 and 6, on the 12th green during the afternoon singles matches at the 2009 Walker Cup.
Professional
Rickie Fowler watches Oklahoma State and Stanford during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2012, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rickie Fowler showed up in Oklahoma State orange for University Day during Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Rickie Fowler celebrates after making a putt for birdie on the first playoff hole to defeat Rory McIlroy and D.A. Points during the final round to win the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow Club.
Rickie Fowler during The Players Championship.
Rickie Fowler reacts on the 18th green during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2013, in Augusta, Ga.
Rickie Fowler prior to the start of Sunday’s final round of the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
Rickie Fowler wins the 2015 Players Championship in a playoff on the 17th hole.
Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas celebrate back-to-back aces at the 2016 Masters Par 3 Contest.
Rickie Fowler and Jason Day walk down the 3rd hole during the British Open.
Rickie Fowler in the middle of the American players and their wives after winning the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Rickie Fowler gets engaged to Allison Stokke.
Rickie Fowler came out of nowhere to nearly win the 2018 Masters, missing out by one shot.
Rickie Fowler celebrates winning on the 18th green during the final round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 26, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
