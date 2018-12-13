Rickie Fowler turns 30, no longer a young gun on Tour

Happy Birthday, Rickie Fowler!

But a note to all the Rickie fans out there: The four-time PGA Tour winner is no longer a young gun after turning 30 on Thursday.

Has it really been nearly a decade since Fowler turned pro? For long-time golf fans who have followed the popular player’s career, it doesn’t seem possible. But his connections to Oklahoma State still run strong, way beyond his love of school’s orange.

Fowler has been a model of consistency in recent years and has racked up more than $34 million in official earnings on the PGA Tour, but he hasn’t entered the winner’s circle since his victory at the 2017 Honda Classic, which believe it or not was almost two years ago. Time flies when you’re making cuts, and Fowler has made 37 of 43 cuts since the start of the 2017 season, including 32 top-25s.

And if Fowler is looking for inspiration from others who have blossomed into major winners after the age of 30, he should check out the bios of these players:

Phil Mickelson didn’t earn a major title until he turned 33, and he has snagged five in all.

Bubba Watson was in his 30s when he won his first Tour event, and the close friend of Fowler’s has since claimed two Masters titles.

Nick Faldo won several events in his 20s but didn’t break through in the majors until after his 30th birthday, and he won six majors in all.

And there are plenty of others who launched multiple-major careers after turning 30. So while it seems the Tour is flooded with younger talent these days (see Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, etc.), there is still plenty of time for Fowler to find his major groove.