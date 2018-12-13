Top 10: Best golf shots of the year for 2018

The PGA Tour has ditched its long-time ‘These Guys are Good’ marketing slogan, but every week the top golfers in the world remind us that this is their job for a reason.

The pros are capable of producing stunning highlights at any time, and they definitely didn’t disappoint us over the past year.

Taking circumstance and ‘wow’ factor into account, let’s take a look at the top 10 golf shots of the year for 2018.

Final-round leader @PReedGolf gets back to 14-under par with the birdie on No. 12. #themasters pic.twitter.com/soI21nrlUC — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018

10. Patrick Reed, The Masters

Facing a lengthy birdie putt at the par-3 12th hole in the final round, Reed drained it to take a two-shot lead and carried the momentum to the finish line for his first career major.