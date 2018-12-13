Top 10: Most memorable golf quotes of the year for 2018

From Tiger Woods’ comeback to the growing distance debate and everything in between, 2018 produced plenty of drama and intrigue across the golf world.

Oftentimes the most memorable moments are remembered as much for what was said about them as what happened during. This year brought us plenty of sound bites, including some post-Ryder Cup controversy, a debate surrounding a U.S. Open rules flap, overlooked major champions and much more.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top 10 most memorable quotes for 2018.

10. Justin Thomas

“Who said that? … Enjoy your day, buddy. You’re gone.”

Justin Thomas unintentionally sparked a big discussion about fan behavior and security at golf tournaments when he had a heckler removed during the final round of the Honda Classic at PGA National. Thomas later said he overreacted in the heat of the moment and regretted what he did, but ‘You’re gone’ quickly became a go-to quote in the golf Twittersphere.