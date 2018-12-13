Web.com Tour reportedly moving to points-based system in 2019

The relevance of the money list has dwindled drastically on the PGA Tour in the last several years. The Web.com Tour may soon see the same dip.

Golf Channel reports that the PGA Tour policy board recently approved a provision that will see the Web.com Tour move in 2019 to a points-based system, rather than a money-based one, to determine success.

Per Golf Channel, a memo to members noted that a points-based system was widely supported in a 2017 player survey. The policy board ratified the change at its Nov. 19 meeting.

The PGA Tour moved to a points-based system when it introduced the FedEx Cup in 2007. The Web.com Tour system will be similar, with points being awarded for player finishes and determining eligibility.

Winners of regular-season events will earn 500 points, except for the finale WinCo Foods Portland Open (where the winner will get 600). The three Web.com Tour Finals events will offer 1,000 points apiece to their winners.