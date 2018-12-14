Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

A look at 7 wonderful father/son moments in golf

Phil Sheldon/Popperfoto/Getty Images

A look at 7 wonderful father/son moments in golf

Professional

A look at 7 wonderful father/son moments in golf

Like any sport, golf boasts plenty of special moments between fathers and sons.

With the PNC Father/Son Challenge on tap this weekend, Golfweek decided to take a look at some great father/son moments in the history of the sport:

 

Justin Thomas and dad embrace after 2017 PGA Championship win

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Justin Thomas earned his first major title at the 2017 PGA Championship, and it was extra special. That’s because his father, Mike, is a PGA professional. Mike has also been Justin’s only golf teacher. That all led to a wonderful moment after the son earned his first major.

, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home