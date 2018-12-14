A look at 7 wonderful father/son moments in golf

Like any sport, golf boasts plenty of special moments between fathers and sons.

With the PNC Father/Son Challenge on tap this weekend, Golfweek decided to take a look at some great father/son moments in the history of the sport:

Justin Thomas and dad embrace after 2017 PGA Championship win

Justin Thomas earned his first major title at the 2017 PGA Championship, and it was extra special. That’s because his father, Mike, is a PGA professional. Mike has also been Justin’s only golf teacher. That all led to a wonderful moment after the son earned his first major.