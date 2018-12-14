Braden Thornberry, who won the 2017 NCAA individual golf title as a sophomore at Ole Miss, has decided to leave college and turn professional.

Thornberry, a 21-year-old senior from Olive Branch, Miss., announced Friday via social media he will skip his final semester of eligibility and join the pro ranks.

Well guys, it's time! It's time for me to become a professional golfer! Here's my letter to #RebelNation 👇https://t.co/yeSSNClZvG pic.twitter.com/KxmqL2Wl1w — Braden Thornberry (@tberrygolf) December 14, 2018

“This decision has been years in the making, ready to be made when the time is right. That time is now. My journey has led me to this point,” he said in a post on OleMissSports.com. “Mentally, I am ready. In my heart, I know I’m ready.”

Thornberry won the Haskins Award as college golf’s best player in 2017. He played in the 2018 U.S. Open and has started five other professional. He finished T4 in the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic.

“Some people have wondered why I didn’t turn pro after winning the national championship my sophomore year. Then, they assumed I would make the jump after my junior season. There have been a few times I’ve considered turning pro, but this is the first time where I have felt mentally ready,” he said.