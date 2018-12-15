John Daly, son fire 59 to take lead at PNC Father/Son Challenge

ORLANDO – Another Daly win could be in the offing.

John Daly and his son, Little John, fired a 13-under 59 on Saturday in a scramble format during the opening round of the PNC Father/Son Challenge. That gave the pair a one-shot lead heading into Sunday’s final round.

The team of David Toms and Carter Toms (who plays for LSU) sits in solo second at 12 under. Jack Nicklaus and grandson G.T. find themselves in a tie for third at 11 under.

Little John Daly is a rising junior golfer who showed his chops last year when he drained a lengthy birdie putt to win a five-man playoff in a junior event.

This is the pair’s third straight year playing the event. The Daly duo finished T-9 in 2016 and ’17.

The elder Daly broke a long win drought when he captured a PGA Tour Champions event in 2017.