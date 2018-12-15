Scott Jamieson takes 54-hole lead at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Augusta State alum Scott Jamieson is just 18 holes from his second European Tour win. The Scotsman takes a one-shot lead over American David Lipsky into the final round of the $1.7 million Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

Jamieson returned a 4-under 68 to move to 11 under.

Defending champion Brandon Stone is three shots back in a share of third place with fellow South African Zander Lombard.

Jamieson had five birdies and an eagle on his card, but it could have been so much better. The 35-year-old bogeyed the sixth and then suffered a double bogey at the par-4 14th hole.

“It’s obviously a great place to be but I’m certainly not getting ahead of myself,” Jamieson said. “There’s an awful long way to go and a lot can happen in 18 holes, especially on this golf course, this back nine, where there’s so much risk-reward.

Jamieson won the 2013 Nelson Mandela Championship, which was also held in South Africa. The Scotsman hasn’t really pushed on since that victory. He struggled this past season, finishing 109th on the money list, with the top-116 keeping cards for the 2018-19 season.

Lipsky is also looking for his second European Tour win, and his first since the 2014 Omega European Masters.

“Scott and I are good friends, it was real fun out there today and I’m looking forward to competing tomorrow,” Lipsky said.

“It’s really hot but I’m from Las Vegas and it can get really hot there too, so I’m enjoying it and it’s better than the cold, I guess.”

Stone could be the danger man given his experience around Leopard Creek Country Club. The defending champion fired a bogey free, 3-under 69 to stay in contention.

“The performance was very solid,” Stone said “Going bogey-free is something I hold myself to very proudly.

“If you had offered this position to me a few days ago, I would have taken it for sure.

“The game feels fantastic, I really feel like I’m playing solidly. I’m really hoping I can hole a few more putts, it just feels like I’m leaving three to four shots, daily, out there. On the greens, I feel like I’m rolling it really well so hopefully tomorrow morning, they all go in.”