The Forecaddie: After split with Zach Johnson, Damon Green to caddie for Ollie Schniederjans

If you were concerned about Damon Green’s future after news surfaced last week that Zach Johnson had split with his longtime looper, the Forecaddie is here to reassure.

Green, 58, is already caddieing again. He’s on the bag for Mike Furyk (Jim’s father) at this week’s PNC Father/Son Challenge in Orlando.

“It didn’t take me long to get a job,” quipped Green, who lives in nearby Kissimmee, Fla.

But Green will actually be back caddieing on the PGA Tour soon too.

Just five days after the reveal of Johnson’s split with his caddie of 15 years, Green sealed a new full-time gig. He will be caddieing for Ollie Schniederjans.

Both Green and Schniederjans confirmed the move to The Man Out Front. There are still the financial details to iron out, but the pair will be working together – with their first event being next month’s Sony Open in Hawaii.

Green called Schniederjans on Thursday night to confirm he wanted to be his caddie, and Schniederjans was happy to hear it.

“When I talked to Ollie (Thursday) night, he was overjoyed,” Green told TMOF. “It’s good to feel that way, feel like you can help and you’re wanted. It reenergizes you.”

Green’s feelings make sense. Schniederjans, 25, has not yet won on the PGA Tour, but he’s a former World No. 1 amateur with boundless potential. The Georgia Tech product posted a runner-up and two thirds in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 PGA Tour seasons, earning more than $3 million combined in those campaigns.

It’s not too dissimilar to Johnson’s situation from when Green took over his bag. At the time, Johnson was a 27-year-old coming off a year in which he flashed his potential by finishing first on the Web.com (then Nationwide) Tour money list.

That partnership worked out pretty well, as Johnson won two majors and 11 PGA Tour events with Green on the bag.

Johnson’s agent actually helped facilitate Schniederjans and Green getting in contact, and the pair met up earlier this week in the Atlanta area. Part of the meet up was playing golf together at Schniederjans’ home course, the Golf Club of Georgia, and they hit it off.

Schniederjans moves on from Lance Bailey as his caddie. Bailey toted the bag for Schniederjans frequently in his junior and amateur days and had been his looper Schniederjans’ entire pro career to this point. Schniederjans noted the two are very close, which made the decision to split even more difficult.

The Forecaddie knows, though, that the player-caddie market is volatile. And with Green’s success on Johnson’s bag (and previously Scott Hoch’s), Schniederjans quickly saw the upside of employing him as his caddie.

Green himself was excited about looping for Schniederjans, who he calls a good ball-striker, a great kid and someone who wants to be the best. It’s an opportunity the caddie didn’t want to miss, and Green only waited a couple of days after their meeting in Atlanta to confirm he was sure about the job if Schniederjans would have him.

As for Green’s relationship with Johnson, the caddie called his former boss Thursday night as well to offer a heartfelt message on their time together.

“I wanted to heal a little bit before I talked to him,” Green said. “I just told him it was a great run and thank you for everything, I still love you, I love you like a brother.”

If the connection is similar in this pairing, The Forecaddie advises that Schniederjans may very well be the next Class of 2011 member to break out in a big way.