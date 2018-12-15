The Forecaddie: Jack Nicklaus’ grandson G.T. sets sights on winning, college golf

His grandfather is Jack Nicklaus and his dad, Gary, also played professional golf. So you better believe Gary Nicklaus Jr. has his own dreams of a professional golf career.

The 16-year-old (who goes by G.T.) already has garnered some fame in the golfing world thanks to his televised ace during the Masters Par 3 Contest this year. And he certainly hasn’t slipped past the eyes of college scouts.

G.T. is a sophomore in high school at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla. But he told The Forecaddie he already “definitely” has thoughts on playing college golf.

“Golf is a big part of college, wherever I’ll be able to play,” G.T. told The Man Out Front. “My opinion on college golf is that it’s the biggest preparatory step in trying to play professional golf.”

G.T. says he’s still early in the college recruiting process. But he also noted there has been interest from schools. He’s seen coaches from Vanderbilt and Ohio State at his events. Ohio State is where both his grandfather and father played. G.T. doesn’t have ties to Vanderbilt, but the Commodores annually boast one of college golf’s top programs as well as strong academics. G.T. is also a fan of Florida State.

The teenager has mainly played high school golf of late but recently began branching out again to playing other events, including U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open qualifiers this year. He feels optimistic, but notes that his iron game is not up to par and that his putting is quite streaky.

“My game right now is at a position it definitely has a lot of room to improve,” he said.

G.T. notes this will be a seminal time in the process, and he plans to play in as many events as possible. He doesn’t have a specific itinerary, but his mantra is clear.

“My goal: Win,” he said. “Win, win, win.”

Spoken like a Nicklaus.