David Lipsky earns 1st Euro Tour win since 2014 at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Christmas came early for former Northwestern player David Lipsky when he found himself last man standing in the $1.7 million Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa. The Los Angeles native earned his second European Tour win, and his first since the 2014 Omega European Masters.

The 30-year-old Las Vegas resident began the final round one shot off the lead, but returned a 4-under 68 to post a 14-under 274 for a two-shot victory over Scotland’s David Drysdale.

South African Zander Lombard and 54-hole leader Scott Jamieson shared third place.

“It’s indescribable actually,” said Lipsky, who took home a check for just under $270,000. “Winning is what we all hope to do, it’s what we practice for, it’s what we all put the time in for – the blood, sweat and tears.”

Lipsky held a six-shot lead at one point, and was still four ahead on the 16th tee. He made a double bogey at the par 3, but was far enough ahead to have enough of a cushion over the final two holes. A birdie at the last just punctuated an excellent week.

“My wedge play and my short game were really on this week. It’s definitely one of the strengths of my game, but this week, I definitely beat the odds. I hit so many sand wedges to within 10 feet and that’s what got me the win.”

The victory comes after a poor 2018 campaign that saw Lipsky slip to 95th on the European money list after two straight top-50 finishes.

“This was a tough year for me,” admitted Lipsky, who moves to the top of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai. “I haven’t played that well and have really struggled. To cap it off with a win at the end of the year is so special and I’m really looking forward to big things in 2019.”

It is the second win by a U.S. citizen in the first five tournaments of the 2019 season following Kurt Kitayama’s Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open.

Jamieson was also looking for his second European Tour win, and first since 2013. He could only manage a level-par 72.

Fellow Augusta State Alum Oliver Wilson earned his second straight top 10 with a fifth-place finish. Wilson failed to get his card at last month’s Qualifying School, and is playing a reduced schedule this year as a result.