European Tour power rankings: Dec. 17-23, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Dec. 17-23, 2018:

10. Henrik Stenson

Had a chance to end 2018 with a win but posted worst score of week (71) in final round of Indonesian Masters to finish fourth.

9. Rafa Cabrera Bello

Like Alex Noren, needs to improve his driving accuracy after hitting just 57.93 percent of fairways this year.

8. Thorbjorn Olesen

Italian Open win gives affable Dane freedom to explore his potential on PGA Tour. Expect more U.S. appearances next year.

7. Ian Poulter

You have to think it’ll be difficult for “The Postman” to better his brilliant 2018, but then he always delivers.

6. Alex Noren

Hardworking Swede needs to work on finding more fairways in 2019. It’s the one part of his game that lets him down.

5. Sergio Garcia

Needs to be consistent throughout 2019, unlike this year. Might add a second major title to his 2017 Masters win if he is.

4. Jon Rahm

Fourth-place finishes in Masters and PGA Championship this year was perhaps more pleasing than three wins.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Just one win, in Abu Dhabi, but another 10 top-10s including U.S. Open runnerup.

2. Justin Rose

Disappointing defense of Indonesian Masters with poor weekend, including closing 75, saw him place T-17 to end season relatively poorly.

1. Francesco Molinari

Needs to deal with his own weight of expectations in 2019 if he’s to come close to emulating brilliant 2018 campaign. Gwk