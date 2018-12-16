Golf on TV: The best and worst of 2018

Digital Edition
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 10: Tiger Woods reacts after a chip-in birdie on the ninth green during the third round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 10, 2018 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The past year of televised golf reminded us of how good the coverage can be, but also how erratic it often is. We saw some terrific work done in live golf coverage and documentaries, but also some high-profile events that fell short of that standard.

Here are one viewer’s picks for the five best and worst moments of the year in televised coverage.

The Best

LYTHAM ST ANNES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Georgia Hall of England is greeted by a large group of young children after her victory in the final round of the Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club on August 5, 2018 in Lytham St Annes, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Georgia Hall and friends celebrate her victory after the Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club in August. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Sunday at the Women’s British Open

For much of the Golf Channel production crew, the Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes was the final assignment in a five-week tour of the British Isles. They saved their best for last.

The quality of the final-round competition between Georgia Hall and Pornanong Phatlum brought back memories of Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson at the 2016 Open. The production and commentary were of a similar quality. Karen Stupples, who followed the final group, shared great insights on Hall, who would become the first Englishwoman since Stupples, 14 years earlier, to win the Open. The emotion in Stupples’ voice as Hall closed out her first major championship was particularly poignant. This wasn’t just the best live coverage of the year, it’s exactly why we watch sports.

