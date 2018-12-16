Digital Edition
USA Today Sports

Dec. 17, 2018

Dec. 17, 2018

Digital Edition

Dec. 17, 2018

> THE FORECADDIE

A fond farewell to Charlie Rymer from ‘Morning Drive’

> BY THE NUMBERS

Aug 31, 2018; Norton, MA, USA; Beau Hossler and his caddie discuss his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC of Boston. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

With improved iron play, Beau Hossler can win on Tour (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

Davis Love Dru Father Son winner

PNC Father/Son: Davis Love III, Dru Love fire 56 to storm to record Father/Son win (Casey)

Little John DalyLittle John Daly making big impact, just like his father (Casey)

MALELANE, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 16: David Lipsky of The United States celebrates his victory with the winners trophy following day four of the Alfred Dunhill Championships at Leopard Creek Country Golf Club on December 16, 2018 in Malelane, South Africa. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Euro Tour: American David Lipsky battles to victory at golf’s Alfred Dunhill Championship (Tait)

> POWER RANKINGS

Dustin Johnson of the US, right, and Brooks Koepka of the US line up a putt during a foursome match on the second day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

PGA Tour

20. Xander Schauffele
19. Jordan Spieth
18. Gary Woodland
17. Francesco Molinari
16. Patrick Reed
15-1. Click here

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Jon Rahm of Europe and Justin Rose of Europe during practice prior to the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

European Tour
10. Henrik Stenson
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
8-1. Click here

LPGA PERSPECTIVE

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Lexi Thompson is kissed by her dog, Leo, after winning the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 18, 2018 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)Top 10 moments in the 2018 LPGA season (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Francesco Molinari of Italy and Georgia Hall of England pose with their British Open trophies during a photo opportunity on December 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Francesco Molinari, Georgia Hall deal with great golf expectations (Tait)

> COLLEGES

SYLVANIA, OH - JULY 12: Virginia Elena Carta of Italy poses for a portrait prior to the Marathon Classic Presented by Owens Corning and O-I at Highland Meadows Golf Club on July 12, 2016 in Sylvania Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Duke’s Virginia Elena Carta starts Birdies for Babies program to give back (Nichols)

HAYWARD, CA - JULY 29: A sign promoting the Web.com Tour is seen during the second round of the Web.com Tour Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae on July 29, 2016 in Hayward, California. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)The collegiate origins of players on the Web.com Tour (Ringler)

> GOLF LIFE

Biltmore Hole 17

Brian Silva recaptures essence of Donald Ross classic at The Biltmore (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

Mar 11, 2018; Palm Harbor, FL, USA; Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the 13th during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Resort - Copperhead Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Golf on TV: The best and worst of 2018 (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THE 19TH HOLE

Europe's Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy reacts during his foursomes match on the first day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National Course at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, south-west of Paris on September 28, 2018. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

Self-focused Rory McIlroy owes no debt to European Tour (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

DYNAMIC DUO

> IMAGE CREDITS

