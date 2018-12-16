> THE FORECADDIE
A fond farewell to Charlie Rymer from ‘Morning Drive’
> BY THE NUMBERS
With improved iron play, Beau Hossler can win on Tour (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PNC Father/Son: Davis Love III, Dru Love fire 56 to storm to record Father/Son win (Casey)
Little John Daly making big impact, just like his father (Casey)
Euro Tour: American David Lipsky battles to victory at golf’s Alfred Dunhill Championship (Tait)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Xander Schauffele
19. Jordan Spieth
18. Gary Woodland
17. Francesco Molinari
16. Patrick Reed
15-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Henrik Stenson
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
8-1. Click here
LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Top 10 moments in the 2018 LPGA season (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Francesco Molinari, Georgia Hall deal with great golf expectations (Tait)
> COLLEGES
Duke’s Virginia Elena Carta starts Birdies for Babies program to give back (Nichols)
The collegiate origins of players on the Web.com Tour (Ringler)
> GOLF LIFE
Brian Silva recaptures essence of Donald Ross classic at The Biltmore (Kaufmann)
> MEDIA
Golf on TV: The best and worst of 2018 (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
> THE 19TH HOLE
Self-focused Rory McIlroy owes no debt to European Tour (Lynch)
> LAST TIME
