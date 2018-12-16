PGA Tour power rankings: Dec. 17-23

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Dec. 17-23, 2018:

20. Xander Schauffele

Top 10 in four of his last six starts in 2018, including two playoff events and a WGC victory in Shanghai.

19. Jordan Spieth

Too much talent to think we’ll see a repeat of 2018, but a spotty putter and just one top-10 finish since April is concerning.

18. Gary Woodland

He’s played well ever since a T-6 at the PGA Championship. Just needs to keep giving himself chances to contend on Sunday.

17. Francesco Molinari

Can continue to climb the rankings with more consistent play after a breakthrough year with his first major victory at Carnoustie.

16. Patrick Reed

Played a ton of golf to end the year and will have time to refocus after his whirlwind Masters victory lap and Ryder Cup con-troversy.

15. Marc Leishman

A proven veteran who already has a win this sea-son and has earned more than $10 million over the past two years.

14. Webb Simpson

Top 15 in each of his last four starts and looking to keep things rolling after his best season since 2011.

13. Patrick Cantlay

Just two missed cuts in his last 39 starts and poised for a breakout year in his third season on Tour.

12. Rory McIlroy

Played well enough to win multiple times in 2018 and finished strong at T-12 or better in each of the three FedEx Cup Playoff events.

11. Jason Day

Won twice in 2018 and determined to climb up the rank-ings having recently rededicated himself to the game and his lofty goals.

10. Tommy Fleetwood

Expect the 27-year-old Englishman to pick up his first PGA Tour win soon after another impressive international cam-paign in 2018.

9. Tony Finau

Ripped off 11 top-10 finishes last season and already has two runnerups to start 2018-19. Just needs to put the pieces together come Sunday.

8. Tiger Woods

Five top-5s and a win last season with almost no prep to start the year. Should contend on an even more regular basis after a productive offseason.

7. Rickie Fowler

Top 10 in four of his last five starts and knows he can get it done at a major after finishing solo second at the Masters.

6. Bryson DeChambeau

Suddenly has five wins on the resume and tons of confidence as he enters 2019 among the elite.

5. Jon Rahm

Three wins in each of his first two years on Tour and finished on a high note with a win in the Bahamas. Have to remember he’s just getting started at age 24.

4. Justin Thomas

Became a much more consistent player in 2018 with just two missed cuts throughout a three-win season.

3. Dustin Johnson

Looking for his fourth consecutive three-win season as he readies for the Sentry Tournament of Champions title defense.

2. Justin Rose

Missed a chance to reclaim World No. 1 by a single stroke in Indonesia, but the reigning FedEx Cup champion doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon.

1. Brooks Koepka

Ends 2018 as the top-ranked player in the world and still has a major chip on his shoulder coming off back-to-back U.S. Open wins and the PGA Championship.