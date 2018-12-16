For most professional golfers the path to the PGA Tour involves time spent on the Web.com Tour. And for most of the players who gained status on the Web.com Tour for the upcoming season, it also required time spent playing college golf.
Of the 49 players who received exempt status for the first eight events at the final stage of Web.com qualifying tournament, 41 of them played college golf.
The average age of the 49 players is 27.9-years old.
Origins of web.com tour players
|Player
|School
|Age
|Final GW/Sagarin College Ranking
|Current GW/ Sagarin Pro Ranking
|Danny Walker
|Virginia
|23
|155
|566
|Norman Xiong
|Oregon
|20
|2
|N/R
|Xinjun Zhang
|N/A
|31
|N/A
|512
|Doug Ghim
|Texas
|22
|4
|268
|Timonthy Madigan
|New Mexico St
|29
|76
|562
|Micahel Gellerman
|Oklahoma
|26
|38
|341
|Jimmy Stanger
|Virginia
|23
|17
|483
|Oliver Bekker
|N/A
|33
|N/A
|550
|Kevin Lucas
|Nevada
|30
|183
|N/R
|Brad Fritsch
|Campbell
|41
|534
|N/R
|Andy Zhang
|Florida
|20
|45
|N/R
|Vince India
|Iowa
|29
|19
|650
|Oscar Fraustro
|South Florida
|36
|262
|678
|Max Greyserman
|Duke
|22
|186
|N/R
|Michael Gligic
|N/A
|29
|N/A
|379
|Michael Miller
|Penn State
|26
|N/R
|N/R
|Austin Smotherman
|SMU
|24
|143
|513
|Brian Richey
|Florida Southern
|32
|N/A
|460
|TJ Vogel
|Florida
|27
|48
|492
|Paul Haley
|Georgia Tech
|30
|57
|N/R
|Tim Wilkinson
|N/A
|40
|N/A
|422
|Byron Meth
|Pacific
|25
|86
|N/R
|Matthew NeSmith
|South Carolina
|25
|11
|705
|Bryan Bigley
|Siena
|34
|344
|741
|Drew Weaver
|Virginia Tech
|31
|40
|N/R
|Brandon Matthews
|Temple
|24
|437
|392
|Chad Ramey
|Mississippi State
|26
|71
|520
|Zach Wright
|LSU
|25
|13
|139
|Vincent Whaley
|Georgia Tech
|23
|174
|N/R
|Jamie Arnold
|N/A
|35
|N/A
|471
|Rick Lamb
|Tennessee
|28
|82
|653
|Brett Coletta
|N/A
|22
|N/A
|374
|Cody Blick
|San Jose State
|25
|59
|332
|Paul Imondi
|Fresno State
|34
|N/R
|N/R
|Andres Gallegos
|N/A
|23
|N/A
|464
|Jordan Niebrugge
|Oklahoma St.
|25
|24
|407
|Michael McGowan
|North Carolina
|28
|126
|967
|Steve LeBrun
|Florida Atlantic
|40
|71
|N/R
|Yechun Yuan
|Washington
|22
|91
|N/R
|Joshua Creel
|Central Oklahoma
|28
|N/A
|N/R
|John Oda
|UNLV
|22
|52
|254
|Albin Choi
|NC State
|26
|25
|742
|Scott Scheffler
|Texas
|22
|28
|N/R
|Jack Maguire
|Florida State
|24
|9
|N/R
|Chris Baker
|Iowa State
|32
|51
|532
|Lee McCoy
|Georgia
|24
|7
|698
|Greg Yates
|Texas A&M
|27
|113
|N/R
|Todd Baek
|San Diego St
|27
|91
|427
|Steven Alker
|N/A
|47
|N/A
|395
