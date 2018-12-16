For most professional golfers the path to the PGA Tour involves time spent on the Web.com Tour. And for most of the players who gained status on the Web.com Tour for the upcoming season, it also required time spent playing college golf.

Of the 49 players who received exempt status for the first eight events at the final stage of Web.com qualifying tournament, 41 of them played college golf.

The average age of the 49 players is 27.9-years old.

Origins of web.com tour players