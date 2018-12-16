Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

A look at origins of golfers on the Web.com Tour

HAYWARD, CA - JULY 29: A sign promoting the Web.com Tour is seen during the second round of the Web.com Tour Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae on July 29, 2016 in Hayward, California. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR) Ryan Young/PGA Tour

A look at origins of golfers on the Web.com Tour

Digital Edition

A look at origins of golfers on the Web.com Tour

For most professional golfers the path to the PGA Tour involves time spent on the Web.com Tour. And for most of the players who gained status on the Web.com Tour for the upcoming season, it also required time spent playing college golf.

Of the 49 players who received exempt status for the first eight events at the final stage of Web.com qualifying tournament, 41 of them played college golf.

The average age of the 49 players is 27.9-years old.

Origins of web.com tour players

Player School Age Final GW/Sagarin College Ranking Current GW/ Sagarin Pro Ranking
Danny Walker Virginia 23 155 566
Norman Xiong Oregon 20 2 N/R
Xinjun Zhang N/A 31 N/A 512
Doug Ghim Texas 22 4 268
Timonthy Madigan New Mexico St 29 76 562
Micahel Gellerman Oklahoma 26 38 341
Jimmy Stanger Virginia 23 17 483
Oliver Bekker N/A 33 N/A 550
Kevin Lucas Nevada 30 183 N/R
Brad Fritsch Campbell 41 534 N/R
Andy Zhang Florida 20 45 N/R
Vince India Iowa 29 19 650
Oscar Fraustro South Florida 36 262 678
Max Greyserman Duke 22 186 N/R
Michael Gligic N/A 29 N/A 379
Michael Miller Penn State 26 N/R N/R
Austin Smotherman SMU 24 143 513
Brian Richey Florida Southern 32 N/A 460
TJ Vogel Florida 27 48 492
Paul Haley Georgia Tech 30 57 N/R
Tim Wilkinson N/A 40 N/A 422
Byron Meth Pacific 25 86 N/R
Matthew NeSmith South Carolina 25 11 705
Bryan Bigley Siena 34 344 741
Drew Weaver Virginia Tech 31 40 N/R
Brandon Matthews Temple 24 437 392
Chad Ramey Mississippi State 26 71 520
Zach Wright LSU 25 13 139
Vincent Whaley Georgia Tech 23 174 N/R
Jamie Arnold N/A 35 N/A 471
Rick Lamb Tennessee 28 82 653
Brett Coletta N/A 22 N/A 374
Cody Blick San Jose State 25 59 332
Paul Imondi Fresno State 34 N/R N/R
Andres Gallegos N/A 23 N/A 464
Jordan Niebrugge Oklahoma St. 25 24 407
Michael McGowan North Carolina 28 126 967
Steve LeBrun Florida Atlantic 40 71 N/R
Yechun Yuan Washington 22 91 N/R
Joshua Creel Central Oklahoma 28 N/A N/R
John Oda UNLV 22 52 254
Albin Choi NC State 26 25 742
Scott Scheffler Texas 22 28 N/R
Jack Maguire Florida State 24 9 N/R
Chris Baker Iowa State 32 51 532
Lee McCoy Georgia 24 7 698
Greg Yates Texas A&M 27 113 N/R
Todd Baek San Diego St 27 91 427
Steven Alker N/A 47 N/A 395

 

, , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home