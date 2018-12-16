Players under 30 with most PGA Tour/European Tour wins

The list of young stars in golf is not short, something that is obviously a boon for the sport.

Here’s a look at the golfers under 30 years old with the most wins combined on the PGA and European tours:

(Note: A victory that is recognized as a PGA Tour and a European Tour win is only counted as one PGA Tour/European Tour victory, not two.)

Rory McIlroy, 29 – 21 wins

The Northern Irishman owns 14 PGA Tour wins and seven European Tour-only titles. A pretty nice haul as his 30th birthday approaches.