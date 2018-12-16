The Forecaddie: A fond farewell to Charlie Rymer from ‘Morning Drive’

The Forecaddie was a little choked up watching Charlie Rymer’s farewell on Sunday’s “Morning Drive.” For six years, “The Big Timer” always brought huge energy at hours when The Man Out Front was barely waking up. But the Tennessee-born, South Carolina-raised Rymer confirmed he is departing the morning talk show for a scaled-back Golf Channel role in 2019.

Rymer said he’ll next be seen on April’s Drive, Chip and Putt Championship. He plans to relocate to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with wife Carol to play some golf, fish and focus on charity work for his favorite causes: junior golf and military veterans.

“It’s been a wonderful run here, you guys are going to make me cry,” Rymer said at the conclusion of Sunday’s “Morning Drive” as he thanked the “hard-working men and women on the crew” along with his colleagues.

.@GCMorningDrive said goodbye to @CharlieRymerPGA today. He is starting a new chapter but you will see him some @GolfChannel next year. We hope we get great teammates at work and he was loyal and supportive every day. Thanks for EVERYTHING Big Timer. pic.twitter.com/6iXztvWi6d — Gary Williams (@garywilliamsGC) December 16, 2018

The 1985 U.S. Junior Amateur champion and a two-time All-American at Georgia Tech, Rymer arrived at Golf Channel 11 years ago following a stint at ESPN. A winner on the Web.com Tour who recorded a PGA Tour-best third place in the 1995 Houston Open, The Forecaddie will sorely miss Rymer’s ability to shift from serious golf talk to simple tips for those of us game-impaired golfers.

“When we started I said, this is not going to last,” said co-host Gary Williams with a noticeable deep swallow after ably handling the bittersweet sendoff. “I know one thing: When the light went on, ‘The Big Timer’ brought it.”

Colleague Paige Mackenzie also fought off emotions in thanking Rymer for mentoring her as she’s risen to a trusted voice at the network, making TMOF most impressed that “The Big Timer” managed to pull off his goodbye with minimal eye-duct runoff.

“Thanks for making it a great ride,” he said as the gang signed off.

After 1000 plus shows, today was my last @gcmorningdrive. It was a heckuva ride. Thanks to @golfchannel for the opportunity. To the amazing cast and crew….much love and appreciation. Best of luck with with life and work. Please stand by for details on what’s next for me. — Charlie Rymer (@CharlieRymerPGA) December 16, 2018

TMOF concurs it was a great ride. Cheers to “The Big Timer” in your next chapter in this crazy game and thanks for the last six years of bringing plenty of passion to morning TV. Gwk