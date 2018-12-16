Top 10 moments in the 2018 LPGA season

From night golf on Paradise Island to an at-last victory for Lexi Thompson in Naples, Fla., the 2018 LPGA season proved compelling from start to finish.

Here are 10 moments that stood above the rest:

10. Monday magic

Pernilla Lindberg first battled LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park into the night at the ANA Inspiration. When that wasn’t enough, the sweet-natured Swede carried on into Monday in front of an impressive desert crowd, matching one of the game’s best putters time after time. A total of eight extra holes were needed for Lindberg to dispatch one of modern game’s most prolific major winners. Lindberg drained a 30-footer dead center to end the longest playoff in major championship history.