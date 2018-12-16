Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports (File)

VIDEO: Jack Nicklaus nails eagle at Father/Son, closes with birdie for the ages

Jack Nicklaus turned back the clock about 35 years Sunday in Orlando.

In the final round of the PNC Father/Son Championship, Nicklaus sank an eagle putt on No. 3 and sank a few more spectacular birdie putts.

Playing with grandson G.T. Nicklaus, the Golden Bear was in full throwback mode as Team Nicklaus climbed the leaderboard all afternoon.

He hit buried this birdie from off the green on No. 16.

And closed things out with a putt for the ages.

The event was won by Davis Love III and his son, Dru, won the scramble format event after shooting a 56 on Sunday.

