Jack Nicklaus turned back the clock about 35 years Sunday in Orlando.

In the final round of the PNC Father/Son Championship, Nicklaus sank an eagle putt on No. 3 and sank a few more spectacular birdie putts.

A Sunday charge from @JackNicklaus? This 🦅 gets Team Nicklaus to -14. pic.twitter.com/CnsnW1wfmo — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) December 16, 2018

Playing with grandson G.T. Nicklaus, the Golden Bear was in full throwback mode as Team Nicklaus climbed the leaderboard all afternoon.

He hit buried this birdie from off the green on No. 16.

And closed things out with a putt for the ages.

The event was won by Davis Love III and his son, Dru, won the scramble format event after shooting a 56 on Sunday.