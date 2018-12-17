PGA Tour Live doubles hours of available programming for 2019

The PGA Tour Live streaming service will offer 870 hours of premium and live tournament programming in 2019 from 28 events, the PGA Tour and NBC Sports Group announced Monday.

PGA Tour Live will offer four days of live coverage from those events, including 10-minute “Speed Round” recaps for Featured Groups players, expansive video on demand content, and integrated scoring and statistics. It is also available on double the number of supported platforms vs. 2018. In total, the service offered 414 hours of live programming this year.

“In 2019, fans can get the gift of an unprecedented amount of PGA TOUR coverage across more platforms than ever before,” said Mike McCarley, President, Golf, NBC Sports Group in a release. “Building upon years of partnership, NBC Sports and the PGA Tour are enhancing PGA Tour Live by more than doubling the live hours and number of platforms and expanding live coverage from two to four days.”

PGA Tour Live will provide live Featured Groups coverage during all four days from 27 PGA Tour events, including The Players and FedExCup Playoffs, after kicking off with Thursday-Friday coverage at the Desert Classic on January 17, 2019.

Featured Groups coverage will then expand to Saturdays and Sundays, beginning at approximately 9 a.m. ET and running until the start of network coverage, for the rest of the schedule.

2019 PGA Tour Live Schedule