PGA Tour Live doubles hours of available programming for 2019

The PGA Tour Live streaming service will offer 870 hours of premium and live tournament programming in 2019 from 28 events, the PGA Tour and NBC Sports Group announced Monday.
PGA Tour Live will offer four days of live coverage from those events, including 10-minute “Speed Round” recaps for Featured Groups players, expansive video on demand content, and integrated scoring and statistics. It is also available on double the number of supported platforms vs. 2018. In total, the service offered 414 hours of live programming this year.
“In 2019, fans can get the gift of an unprecedented amount of PGA TOUR coverage across more platforms than ever before,” said Mike McCarley, President, Golf, NBC Sports Group in a release. “Building upon years of partnership, NBC Sports and the PGA Tour are enhancing PGA Tour Live by more than doubling the live hours and number of platforms and expanding live coverage from two to four days.”
PGA Tour Live will provide live Featured Groups coverage during all four days from 27 PGA Tour events, including The Players and FedExCup Playoffs, after kicking off with Thursday-Friday coverage at the Desert Classic on January 17, 2019.
Featured Groups coverage will then expand to Saturdays and Sundays, beginning at approximately 9 a.m. ET and running until the start of network coverage, for the rest of the schedule.
2019 PGA Tour Live Schedule
|TOURNAMENT
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Desert Classic
|Stadium Course, La Quinta, CA
|Jan 17-20
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Torrey Pines GC, San Diego, CA
|Jan 24-27
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ
|Jan 31-Feb 3
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, CA
|Feb 7-10
|Genesis Open
|Riviera CC, Pacific Palisades, CA
|Feb 14-17
|WGC-Mexico Championship
|Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico
|Feb 21-24
|The Honda Classic
|PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
|Feb 28-Mar 3
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL
|Mar 7-10
|The Players Championship
|TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
|Mar 14-17
|Valspar Championship
|Innisbrook Resort, Palm Harbor, FL
|Mar 21-24
|WGC-Dell Match Play
|Austin Country Club, Austin, TX
|Mar 27-31#
|Valero Texas Open
|TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
|Apr 4-7
|RBC Heritage
|Harbour Town GL, Hilton Head, SC
|Apr 18-21
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|TPC Louisiana, Avondale, LA
|Apr 25-28
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC
|May 2-5
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|Trinity Forest GC, Dallas, TX
|May 9-12
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Colonial CC, Fort Worth, TX
|May 23-26
|The Memorial Tournament
|Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, OH
|May 30-June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|Hamilton Golf & Country Club, Hamilton, Canada
|June 6-9
|Travelers Championship
|TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT
|June 20-23
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, MI
|June 27-30
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL
|July 11-14
|WGC – FedEx St. Jude Invitational
|TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN
|July 25-28
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, NC
|Aug 1-4
|The Northern Trust
|Liberty National GC, Jersey City, NJ
|Aug 8-11
|BMW Championship
|Medinah CC, Medinah, IL
|Aug 15-18
|TOUR Championship
|East Lake GC, Atlanta, GA
|Aug 22-25^
