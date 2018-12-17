Prize money and team earnings for PNC Father/Son Challenge

The PNC Father/Son Challenge offered an early holiday gift for golf fans.
We got to see glimpses of the past – with some solid putting courtesy of Jack Nicklaus – and a peek into the future in not-so-Little John Day and co-winner Dru Love.
The tandem of Davis Love III and son, Dru, dominated on their way to the title with a 16-under 56 on the final round Sunday under the best-ball format.
The Loves won $200,000 of the $1.085 million purse. Here’s the breakdown of the earnings for each team that participated.
2018 PNC Father/Son Challenge Earnings
|Finish
|Team Name
|Score
|Earnings
|1.
|Team Love
|-26
|$200,000
|T2.
|Team Goosen
|-23
|$62,416.67
|T2.
|Team Cink
|-23
|$62,416.67
|T2.
|Team Daly
|-23
|$62,416.66
|5.
|Team Toms
|-21
|$48,000
|6.
|Team Nicklaus
|-19
|$48,000
|T7.
|Team Pate
|-18
|$46,500
|T7.
|Team Janzen
|-18
|$46,500
|T9.
|Team Kuchar
|-17
|$44,500
|T9.
|Team Furyk
|-17
|$44,500
|T9.
|Team Singh
|-17
|$44,500
|T12.
|Team Kite
|-16
|$43,250
|T12.
|Team O’Meara
|-16
|$43,250
|14.
|Team Duval
|-14
|$42,500
|15.
|Team Clarke
|-13
|$42,000
|16.
|Team Langer
|-12
|$41,500
|T17.
|Team Trevino
|-11
|$40,750
|T17.
|Team Faldo
|-11
|$40,750
|19.
|Team Norman
|-10
|$40,250
|20.
|Team Price
|-9
|$40,000
