Prize money and team earnings for PNC Father/Son Challenge

The PNC Father/Son Challenge offered an early holiday gift for golf fans.

We got to see glimpses of the past – with some solid putting courtesy of Jack Nicklaus – and a peek into the future in not-so-Little John Day and co-winner Dru Love.

The tandem of Davis Love III and son, Dru, dominated on their way to the title with a 16-under 56 on the final round Sunday under the best-ball format.

The Loves won $200,000 of the $1.085 million purse. Here’s the breakdown of the earnings for each team that participated.

2018 PNC Father/Son Challenge Earnings