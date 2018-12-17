Prize money and team earnings for PNC Father/Son Challenge

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
John Daly and Little John Daly at the 2018 PNC Father/Son Challenge in Orlando - Photo Gabe Roux/PNC Challenge Gabe Roux/PNC Father/Son Challenge

The PNC Father/Son Challenge offered an early holiday gift for golf fans.

We got to see glimpses of the past – with some solid putting courtesy of Jack Nicklaus – and a peek into the future in not-so-Little John Day and co-winner Dru Love.

The tandem of Davis Love III and son, Dru, dominated on their way to the title with a 16-under 56 on the final round Sunday under the best-ball format.

The Loves won $200,000 of the $1.085 million purse. Here’s the breakdown of the earnings for each team that participated.

2018 PNC Father/Son Challenge Earnings

Finish Team Name Score Earnings
1. Team Love -26 $200,000
T2. Team Goosen -23 $62,416.67
T2. Team Cink -23 $62,416.67
T2. Team Daly -23 $62,416.66
5. Team Toms -21 $48,000
6. Team Nicklaus -19 $48,000
T7. Team Pate -18 $46,500
T7. Team Janzen -18 $46,500
T9. Team Kuchar -17 $44,500
T9. Team Furyk -17 $44,500
T9. Team Singh -17 $44,500
T12. Team Kite -16 $43,250
T12. Team O’Meara -16 $43,250
14. Team Duval -14 $42,500
15. Team Clarke -13 $42,000
16. Team Langer -12 $41,500
T17. Team Trevino -11 $40,750
T17. Team Faldo -11 $40,750
19. Team Norman -10 $40,250
20. Team Price -9 $40,000

