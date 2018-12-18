Best of Golf: Top 10 players of the 1960s

The 1960s were a tough time for most golfers to win a PGA Tour event, not to mention a major championship. That’s because four players combined for 116 PGA Tour victories in the decade (keep clicking to see their records), including 18 of the possible 40 majors.

It’s even tougher when choosing the top 10 players of that decade. And the decade also saw golf take off in popularity, carried on the shoulders of its handful of stars and other consistent winners.

Check out our list of the top 10 players from the 1960s, when players from around the world left their mark on the game.

(Note: This is the first in a series of stories counting down the top 10 players of the past six decades.)

10. Gay Brewer

PGA Tour victories in 1960s: nine (of 10 total)

Major titles in 1960s: one (of one total)

Brewer won the 1967 Masters, beating Bobby Nichols in the first live U.S. golf televised event broadcast to Europe. With a handsy, looping swing and a jovial personality, Brewer stood out from players who had more polished swings but didn’t win as much. At the 1967 Pensacola Open, Brewer set a Tour record, which still stands, for the best 54-hole score on a par-72 course with a 25-under 191. Brewer died in 2007 at age 75.